BMICH wins Best MICE Venue Award at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards

The BMICH, Sri Lanka’s most recognizable and iconic landmark won the MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions) Award in the MICE Tourism category at the sixth Annual Sri Lanka Tourism Awards Ceremony held recently.

The event is organized by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority to recognize and reward excellence in the Travel & Tourism industry to promote and enhance the delivery of service standards.Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2018 will also honor the organizations and individuals for their contribution towards strengthening and empowerment of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.Each application in each category was subject to a stringent evaluation process consisting of three stages to ensure transparency and accountability, and the final decisions were made by a 5-member jury.

“We are delighted to have been presented with this award for the Best MICE Venue at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards Ceremony 2018. BMICH is a sophisticated, iconic and centrally located venue providing ultra-modern facilities catering to global standards. Our well trained, experienced and dedicated team will ensure that each experience is unique and unmatchable,” said Sunil Dissanayake, Chief Executive, BMICH.Set in a sprawling site with 15 well laid out, spacious car parks that can accommodate 3,000 vehicles at a given time and well maintained landscaped gardens, BMICH is Sri Lanka’s largest and Asia’s very first purpose-built convention center with ultra modern facilities.

BMICH was presented the Regional Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Meeting and Convention Venue at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) Ceremony held in Mumbai, India recently.BMICH has also won the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) in 2016, 2017 and Quality ERA Award in 2016 and 2017 in Geneva and Paris respectively.