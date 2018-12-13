Industrial Production Index up 2.8% in October

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has increased by 2.8% in October 2018 in comparison to the same month in 2017. The IIP reported for the month of October in 2018 and 2017 were 111 and 108 respectively.

In terms of manufacturing industry 10 out of 20 industry groups have shown positive growth in volumes of production. The industry groups: Beverages, manufacture of other non metallic mineral products and manufacture of textiles have shown remarkable increase of 27.4%, 11.4% and 10 % respectively in their volume of production. The volume of food products has increased by 0.3%.

Among the 10 industries recorded a negative growth in volume of production of manufacturing industries: manufacture of paper products, manufacture of electrical equipments and manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork except furniture’ have reported negative growth rates of 37.4%, 24.2% and 20.9% respectively.