Industrial Production Index up 2.8% in October

In terms of manufacturing industry 10 out of 20 industry groups have shown positive growth in volumes of production. The industry groups: Beverages, manufacture of other non metallic mineral products and manufacture of textiles have shown remarkable increase of 27.4%, 11.4% and 10 % respectively in their volume of production. The volume of food products has increased by 0.3%.
Among the 10 industries recorded a negative growth in volume of production of manufacturing industries: manufacture of paper products, manufacture of electrical equipments and manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork except furniture’ have reported negative growth rates of 37.4%, 24.2% and 20.9% respectively.