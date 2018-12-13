Floriculture products muster over US$ 16 mn in 2017

These views were expressed at a full day workshop on production of ornamental plants, held at the EDB auditorium held on December 4, 2018.The workshop was organized by Lanka Export Development Board in collaboration with National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS), Department of National Botanic Gardens (DNBG) and Sri Lanka floriculture industry experts.
The objective of this workshop is to encourage new investments in ornamental plant production for export market whilst improving the product quality. The workshop was organized for Floriculture Exporters/ Potential Exporters and Suppliers.With the development of higher living standards of the world, people have started to buy more ornamental plants for personal use as well as for gifts. Also companies, at events, weddings and recreation purposes people have shown the use of more flowers and plants for indoor decorations. In Europe and USA there is a trend in bringing nature back in the daily life, by using natural ornamental plants. Therefore, there is a demand for best quality ornamental plants in the global market.