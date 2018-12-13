Floriculture products muster over US$ 16 mn in 2017

Sri Lanka has earned around US$ 16 million in 2017 by exporting floriculture products. Of that 39% of products are exported as live plants while 60 percent of them were exported as cut foliage.And also, the world demand for ornamental plant production in 2017 is nearly US$ 19 billion which is Sri Lankan share is only 0.17 percent.

Floriculture industry is considered a high income generating agribusiness and it can potentially be harnessed as a means of socioeconomic development in Sri Lanka. Also, this sector can be identified as one of the opportunities to get women’s contribution to the national economy. It will enable the empowerment of women’s workforce while improving the standard of living. To cater the export market, ornamental plants should be made in uniform quality in large quantities. Prior to the export, the plant quarantine certificate should be obtained according to the importing country regulations. Since current production is not sufficient, the EDB has identified that new investments need to be promoted with the technological knowhow.