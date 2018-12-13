December 13, 2018

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Floriculture products muster over US$ 16 mn in 2017 Featured

    Sri Lanka has earned around US$ 16 million in 2017 by exporting floriculture products. Of that 39% of products are exported as live plants while 60 percent of them were exported as cut foliage.And also, the world demand for ornamental plant production in 2017 is nearly US$ 19 billion which is Sri Lankan share is only 0.17 percent.

    Floriculture industry is considered a high income generating agribusiness and it can potentially be harnessed as a means of socioeconomic development in Sri Lanka. Also, this sector can be identified as one of the opportunities to get women’s contribution to the national economy. It will enable the empowerment of women’s workforce while improving the standard of living. To cater the export market, ornamental plants should be made in uniform quality in large quantities. Prior to the export, the plant quarantine certificate should be obtained according to the importing country regulations. Since current production is not sufficient, the EDB has identified that new investments need to be promoted with the technological knowhow.

    These views were expressed at a full day workshop on production of ornamental plants, held at the EDB auditorium held on December 4, 2018.The workshop was organized by Lanka Export Development Board in collaboration with National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS), Department of National Botanic Gardens (DNBG) and Sri Lanka floriculture industry experts.

    The objective of this workshop is to encourage new investments in ornamental plant production for export market whilst improving the product quality. The workshop was organized for Floriculture Exporters/ Potential Exporters and Suppliers.With the development of higher living standards of the world, people have started to buy more ornamental plants for personal use as well as for gifts. Also companies, at events, weddings and recreation purposes people have shown the use of more flowers and plants for indoor decorations. In Europe and USA there is a trend in bringing nature back in the daily life, by using natural ornamental plants. Therefore, there is a demand for best quality ornamental plants in the global market.

