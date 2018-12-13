Estimated daily average congestion cost up to Rs 1 bn

The estimated average congestion cost in Colombo Metropolitan area per day has increased approximately to Rs one billion, said Dr. Don Jayaweera, Transport Economist, Financial Analyst, Project Management Associate International (Pvt.) Ltd. Dr. Jayaweera also emphasized the effect on the traffic, highlighting the fact that “the operated vehicle kilometers has increased, but not the passenger kilometers”during the recent past.

He was speaking at the 16th John Diandas Memorial Lecture, organized by The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) at the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka recently.He outlined the reforms attempts in the bus sector, unresolved supply side issues considered for bus sector reforms and key features of the SAHASARA bus passenger reforms project followed by the evaluation of some of the transport development projects and proposals. The detailed statistics in the presentation showed background information which consist of the economic data, basic market demand on car ownership and fuel consumption of transport sector.

Then he deliberated on bus sector reform strategy for 2018 under conceptual outline of SAHASARA which is identified as a cost-free solution for the national transport problem.The basis for SAHASARA is that the total daily income of a bus operator should not depend on the number of passengers who board that particular bus. Rather, it should be determined by the total take of all buses plying a route on a given day which should then be fairly distributed among all operators based on the total number of turns each bus plied its route.

The audience raised many questions on the details of the SAHASARA project and made a number of constructive suggestions for consideration in the implementation. Some of the industry leaders such as Prof. Amal Kumarage, FCILT and Dr. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, FCILT actively participated the session. CILT is a leading global professional body associated with the logistics and transport industry.