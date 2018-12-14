BOC Thurunu Diriya grants over 370 loans

he Bank of Ceylon Thurunu Diriya loan scheme has disbursed loans worth Rs. 161,690,500.00 among 378 young entrepreneurs to date.This was revealed by the loan scheme’s weekly progress report which was released by the Bank of Ceylon on Wednesday.

Further, this report reveals that, the Thurunu Diriya loan scheme has disbursed loans in all 25 districts of the island and the district-wise loan disbursements are led by Ratnapura with 57 loans up to date. Meanwhile the provincial-wise loan disbursements are continuing to be led by the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

This special loan scheme is implemented with the coordination of District and Divisional Secretariats islandwide with the objective of empowering young entrepreneurs. This loan scheme provides loans for young entrepreneurs who are engaging in various businesses from across the island.

The Thurunu Diriya loan scheme provides loans without a guarantor and collateral or with lenient guarantor conditions, for entrepreneurs below the age of 40, who possess a degree or a recognised vocational certificate and who have been in business for a minimum of three years.

Further details on this loan scheme can be obtained from Bank of Ceylon branches or the Divisional Secretariats islandwide.