Telecom hosts Zero One Awards for Digital Excellence

Here officials of the ICT Agency of Sri Lanka receiving the award for ‘the best Digital enabled product/Service category at the event. Picture by Chaminda NiroshanaSri Lanka Telecom hosted the “Zero One Awards for Digital Excellence” for the second consecutive year at Galadari hotel.

The SLT Zero One Awards is a unique programme that recognizes and rewards excellence in digital initiatives across the island. This year’s edition will award businesses and/or individuals for the work undertaken during the period 2017/2018 in the areas of Best Digital-enabled Product/Service, Best Digital-Integrated Campaign, Best Community Empowerment Programme, Best Digital Media Agency, Best Website or Microsite, Best Use of Mobile.

“SLT Zero One Awards taking forward with a clear vision to fill an unmet need in the marketplace by providing recognition in the Digital Services Industry which we have been able to identify and address through the SLT Zero One Awards Programme,” said Ajantha Seneviratne,