The State Christmas Festival 2018 under the theme ‘Birth of the Lord-Splendor of Christmas’ was held in Mannar with President Maithripala Sirisena participating as the Chief Guest yesterday evening. Christmas carols added splendour to the festive celebrations with awards and prizes presented to the winners of the competitions by the President.
Apostolic Nuncio in Sri Lanka Archbishop Pierre Nguyên Van Tot, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka Most Rev. Dr. Winston S. Fernando, Bishop of Mannar Most Rev. Dr.Emmanuel Fernando, Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray and Catholic devotees participated.