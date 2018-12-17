CEA to use drone technology to environmental issues

According to the official, using this technology, an extensive study on Karadiyana garbage dump has already been carried out and all the information about the physical condition of the dump has been obtained.
The CEA Chairman explained that collecting water samples from drinking water purification reservoirs is usually done from boats. When samples are taken from boats the water is being stirred and obtaining a correct sample was problematic but with drone technology water sampling can be done more accurately and safely.
Similarly drones can be used to grant permission to operate small hydro power plants located in places which are hard to reach by foot, CEA Chairman said. He also pointed out that in agriculture, drones could be used to apply pesticides and fertilizers only to the needed areas.