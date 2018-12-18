Government revenue up 7% to Rs. 1.4 Trillion, till September

Sri Lankan Government revenue and grants during the first nine months of this year ended September reached Rs 1,422.4 billion (Over Rs. 1.42 trillion), representing nearly 64% of the target for this year, the latest data shows. It is an increase of 7% compared to Rs 1,330.6 billion a year ago. The Government had received Rs 5.5 billion as grants during the first nine months of 2018, up 130% compared to Rs 2.4 billion received during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, tax revenue during the first nine months of this year amounted to Rs 1,278.2 billion, representing 63% of the target for this year, up 3% compared to Rs 1,240 billion last year, data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka highlights. On the other hand Non-tax revenue of the Government reached Rs 138.7 billion during the period under consideration, representing 75% of the target, up 57% compared to Rs. 88.2 billion a year ago.