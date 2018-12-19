Plans to release over 263 acres land in North and East

Another 54.14 acres of land in Mullaitivu will be released this afternoon (18) to the public ahead of the Christmas season.The Presidential Task Force to monitor the development projects conducted in Northern and Eastern provinces met under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena for the 5th time on Monday at the Presidential Secretariat.
During the meeting, The Task Force reviewed the progress of the development projects implemented so far in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and the ways to accelerate the development process.Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, Governors of the Northern and Eastern provinces, Secretary to the President Udaya R Seneviratne, public servants, Ministry Secretaries, Inspector General of Police, Pujitha Jayasundara and others participated in this meeting.