Plans to release over 263 acres land in North and East

Under the advice of the President, it is planned to release more than 263 acres of land used by the military in the North and East before the end of this year in a manner that would not threaten the national security.Sri Lanka Army Headquarters issuing a statement said that the Army had used 84,523 acres of land in the North and East before May 18, 2009 and out of that, 69.754 acres of land had been released.

Another 54.14 acres of land in Mullaitivu will be released this afternoon (18) to the public ahead of the Christmas season.The Presidential Task Force to monitor the development projects conducted in Northern and Eastern provinces met under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena for the 5th time on Monday at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, The Task Force reviewed the progress of the development projects implemented so far in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and the ways to accelerate the development process.Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, Governors of the Northern and Eastern provinces, Secretary to the President Udaya R Seneviratne, public servants, Ministry Secretaries, Inspector General of Police, Pujitha Jayasundara and others participated in this meeting.