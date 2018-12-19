Showery condition is expected to enhance from 20th (particularly during 21st and 22nd) over the country, especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern and North central provinces and in Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Vauniya and Matale districts.Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by light

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the eastern sea areas. Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition is expected to enhance from 20th (particularly during 21st and 22nd) over the country, especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern and North central provinces and in Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Vauniya and Matale districts.Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 90 55 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 28 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 30 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 21 95 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 18 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 8 80 40 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m