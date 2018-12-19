December 19, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Fair & cold weather expected over island Featured

    December 19, 2018
    Fair &amp; cold weather expected over island

    Showery condition is expected to enhance from 20th (particularly during 21st and 22nd) over the country, especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern and North central provinces and in Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Vauniya and Matale districts.Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by light

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the eastern sea areas. Winds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition is expected to enhance from 20th (particularly during 21st and 22nd) over the country, especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern and North central provinces and in Mullaittivu, Kilinochchi, Vauniya and Matale districts.Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province and Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           23           90           55           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Batticaloa            28           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              30           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           21           95           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           18           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           8              80           40           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar                30           24           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « Plans to release over 263 acres land in North and East China donates 90 water bowzers »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2