China donates 90 water bowzers

China has decided to donate these water bowzers, worth over Rs One billion, because of the difficulties faced by the people in certain areas due to adverse weather conditions.
Two water bowzers were presented symbolically at this event. The Ambassador presented the keys and registration documents of these bowzers to the President.
The President handed over the documents to the Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management.After that, the President also observed water bowzers.Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne and senior officials of the Chinese Embassy also participated in the event.