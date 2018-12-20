ICTA to launch Spatial Data portal

Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) announced the launching of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) system soon as part of a national initiative for effective decision-making.The system is based on amassing available geographic data scattered with many government organizations and making use of this data to enhance the accessibility, communication, and use of geospatial data to support a wide variety of decisions at all levels of society.

NSDI is a platform that maintains an updated spatial database intended to create a common environment where all stakeholders and the public can corporate with each other, access relevant data as well as contribute in providing relevant data for others to use.Sri Lanka is fast moving into being an information and knowledge society – especially with the emphasis on Information Technology and transparent e-governance. The next decade will see further large-scale investment in communications technology as Sri Lanka moves to exploit the full potential of the information age.