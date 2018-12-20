Air Force installs automated weather stations

The Sri Lanka Air Force has installed six (06) "Weather Buddy" weather stations at its airfields around the island. According to Air Force media, the 'Weather Buddy' is an automated weather station developed by the Research and Development Laboratory at the Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering Wing in SLAF Base Ratmalana.

This facility consists of six (6) sensors including Wind Direction, Wind Speed, Temperature, Pressure, Humidity and Rain Gauge. It is capable of transferring real time weather data to the indoor data receiving unit through wireless technology. Data is uploaded to the internet server to enable the access of weather details from anywhere in the world through the website or the android application. The System is powered by rechargeable battery and a solar panel. This innovation of the SLAF was awarded with the Best Research Team Award for the year 2017.

The Air Force has installed these 'Weather Buddy' stations at its Academy in China Bay and at Anuradhapura, Hingurakgoda, Palali, Katukurunda and Weerawila Stations and also expects to install them at other bases in the future as well.