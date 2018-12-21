Fuel prices reduced from midnight today

A decision has been taken to cut down the fuel prices with effect from midnight today (21), says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.PM Wickremesinghe announced this addressing today’s parliament session.Accordingly, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) will be reduced to Rs 101 and Super Diesel price will be cut down to Rs 121, PM Wickremesinghe stated further.

Furthermore, the prices of Octane 92 Petrol will be slashed to Rs 125, while Petrol 95 Octane is to be cut down to Rs 149.Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera tabled the Vote on Account for the first four months of the year 2019 in Parliament.