Global oil price reduction to benefit people - Finance and Media Ministry

As a result of the price formula introduced by the Government, the price of petrol and diesel has been reduced by Rs.30 and Rs.20 per litre respectively when compared with the last price increase on October 10, 2018.Therefore the Government stresses that the bus fares and the charges in the transport sectors such as, three wheelers and school vehicles should be reduced proportionately in order to pass the benefits of the global fuel price reduction to the people.

Accordingly, the Government expects the regulatory institutions which are responsible for the transport sector would take necessary action to ensure that the benefits of the fuel price reduction passed on to the passengers.At the same time, fisheries and other transport sectors should also pass on the benefit of fuel price reduction to the people as the production and transport costs of such sectors have declined following the decrease of diesel price. This would create a tendency of reducing the prices of goods and services thereby helping to cut the cost of living effectively.

When Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera presented the Vote on Account for the first four months of the year 2019 last Friday (December 21) in Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that the fuel prices would be reduced effective midnight last Friday.Accordingly, the fuel prices which were revised based on the fuel pricing formula. A litre of Octane 92 patrol has been reduced by Rs.10 to Rs.125 from Rs.135 while a litre of Octane 95 has been reduced by Rs.10 to Rs.149 from Rs.159. A litre of auto diesel has been reduced by Rs.5 to Rs.101 from Rs.106 while a litre of super diesel has been reduced by Rs.10 to Rs.121 from Rs.131.