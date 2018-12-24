Budget will provide benefits, relief - Minister

Minister Kiriella who was at Sri Dalada Maligawa to make offering and seek blessings spoke to the media present after making courtesy calls on the Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters.Minister Kiriella said although the united Opposition claims they have the majority in the Opposition, when the vote is taken on the Budget that government is preparing to table, one would know exactly the number of MPs with the united Opposition.

He recalled that Mahinda Rajapaksa could not show the majority he claimed, and he had only 86 MPs when he was asked to show the majority he has in Parliament.With what happened in the recent past, our people got a better understanding of the Constitution.

The Minister recalled there was a stage where some ignored the Constitution and showed their might to the Judiciary. But with the promulgation of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, even the President could not influence the Judiciary.Minister Kiriella said he was very optimistic that a time would come when all would respect the Constitution and work in accordance with its provisions.