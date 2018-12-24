Govt. allocates Rs. 5 m for flood relief

As the number of flood victims rose to 44,959 due to heavy rains caused by flash floods in the Northern Province, the National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) has allocated Rs. 5 million to the flood-hit Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, and Jaffna Districts. The allocation has been released to the five District Secretariats, and the NDRSC will release more funds if necessary to address the immediate and early recovery needs of the people in the flood-hit Districts.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), more than 350mm rainfall received by Mankulam yesterday has caused overflowing of water tanks in the affected areas.Over 670 soldiers and police personnel in the Northern Province were deployed for search and rescue operations. Many marooned families were rescued and 8,539 people belonging to 2,661 families were sent to 52 safety centres in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu Districts.

Meanwhile, the troops in Kilinochchi have avoided a major disaster due to possible breaches in the Olumadhu and Pulimuchchunadukuluam tank bunds (dams) in Kilinochchi. With water levels rising to the perimeter bunds of the tanks, the soldiers attached to the 574 Brigade and 3 Gajaba Regiment have taken immediate measures to place 838 sandbags around the tank bunds.

Army troops in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu Districts stepped in first for rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas and provided immediate rescue assistance, cooked meals, helped evacuate and relocate, and provided medical assistance, sanitary and technical facilities, while supporting relief activities of the District Secretariat.

'We have deployed nearly 500 soldiers in rescue and relief operations during the floods. They did rescue operations supported by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN),” Security Forces Commander, Kilinochchi, Maj. Gen. Ralph Nugera said yesterday.'

He said the Army had taken all measures to rescue people during the flooding, and with flood waters receding, people had started moving to their homes from safety centres yesterday.

According to Maj. Gen. Nugera, 6,583 people people belonging to 1,011 families in the Raththinapuram, Anandapuram, Kanakambikulam, Maradanagar, Pannankandy, Dharmapuram, Puliyanpokkanei, Paranthan, Kudyirippu, Uriyan, Kandawalai, and Mankulam areas in Kilinochchi have been affected by flash floods.

“The troops rescued and evacuated them to 17 safety centres in Kilinochchi,” he said. Soldiers attached to 64 Division and 68 Division in Mullaitivu, with the assistance of SLN, have rescued over 1,000 people marooned in floods in Mannakandal, Kawwalakandal, Kodadikallu, Kanagaratnapuram, Vidyapuram, Udayarkattu, and Kuruvilkulam in the District.

Troops of the 64 Division, following the directions of Security Forces Commander, Mullaittivu, Maj. Gen. Dushyantha Rajaguru and General Officer commanding the 64 Division Brig. Jayanath Jayaweera, had rescued over 100 affected people who were stranded inside their houses, and evacuated them to safer locations with the support of SLN boats.

While clearing the Nedunkerni–Mullaweli road, which was blocked due to fallen trees, the troops in Mullaitivu have supported the relocation of 682 people of 276 families to safer locations. The flood-affected people have been provided with meals and immediate medical aids. Over 300 breakfast packets were also distributed among the stranded people in the flood-hit area.A total of 1,078 Tri-Forces and Police personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate over 13,646 affected families in five Districts.