Seethawaka EPZ earns US$ 294 mn income

Seethawaka Export Processing Zone, administered by the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka has contributed US$ 294 million (Rs. 52.842 billion) in export revenue as at end of October 2018. It was Rs. 65.791 billion in the year of 2017.

Seethawaka Export Processing Zone is the only zone located in the Colombo District. It is 47 Km from Colombo via low-level road and 57 Km via High level road. It was built with Japanese technical co-operation and is a well-planned Export Processing Zone.

Seethawaka EPZ was established in 1999 on a land area of 431 acres of which 183 acres are industrial land. The infrastructure facilities at the zone include water, the processing of waste water and electricity, making it attractive to investors.