Rs 2.5 mn to rebuild destroyed houses:

The government will provide an allowance of Rs 10,000 to each affected family in the Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu District until the damages caused due to the floods are accurately evaluated.The decision was made on Monday (24) by Public Administration and Disaster Management Minister, Ranjith Maddumabandara along with Ministry Secretaries held discussions with officials at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat.

Kilinochchi District Secretary Sundaram Arumainayagam, heads of the Security Forces and officers of the Disaster Management Center were present at the discussions.Tamil National Alliance MPs, Mavai Senathirajah, M.A.Sumanthiran, S.Sritharan and Shanthi Skandarajah were present at the discussion.

Disaster Management Ministry Secretary S.Amalanadan said the government will assess damages caused to all houses and provide compensation upto Rs 2.5 million to each family to rebuild their house.“The President has directed us to provide all with aid without any shortcomings and officials need to see to that all families are equally provided with due compensation and assistance,” the Minister told officials at the meeting.

The Disaster Management Centre said 23,054 families were been affected in the Northern Province as a result of the recent flash floods. Of this the worst affected is the Kilinochchi District with 12,118 affected families.