Sri Lanka Voted by Travel Influencers as Top Destination in Asia for 2019

Denver, USA (December 26, 2018) - A panel consisting of five of the world's top travel influencers and bloggers has voted Sri Lanka as the top emerging Asian travel destination for 2019. The awards were published last week on the site TravelLemming.com, which focuses on emerging and off-the-beaten path travel spots around the globe.

The full article can be found here:

Winners for the Asian awards were selected by an expert panel consisting of five of the best renowned travel bloggers and influencers in the world, with a combined following on social media of over 750,000.

In describing why Sri Lanka won, the article reads: "Sri Lanka has been poised on the edge of tourism popularity for a few years now, and 2019 might finally be the year it pops. In fact, it was just named the #1 country in the world to travel to in 2019 by Lonely Planet. And, honestly, it's hard to disagree with that assessment. From dreamy surf coasts to quiet jungle retreats, to incredible wildlife and history, Sri Lanka has all the makings of one of the greatest travel destinations on the planet."

One of the judges, Meg Jerrard of the popular travel blog Mapping Megan, is quoted as saying: "Sri Lanka is a mesmerizing and magical place with something for everyone, and enough diversity to keep a trip interesting. It has stunning beaches, is a haven for budget travelers, has flavorful food, and there are oodles of heritage, wildlife, and incredible landscapes just waiting to be hiked."