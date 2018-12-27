Harvesting invasive plants to promote freshwater fish

A German made hi-tech weed harvesting machine being tested in Mahakanadarawa reservoir in Anuradhapura.Invasive aquatic plants have spread in water sources destroying agriculture and fish varieties.The National Aquatic Development Authority (NAQDA) sources said invasive aquatic plants such as Najas marina, Japan jabara, Salvinea, Hydrilla and algae such as microcytic are spreading rapidly in water sources and making them poisonous for aquatic species.

The invasive plants have invaded even major tanks such as Mahakanadarawa, Mahawilachchiya, Angamuwa and Abayawewa in Anuradhapura and major tanks in Kurunegala, Hambantota, Moneragala, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee.A NAQDA spokesman said freshwater fish production has dropped significantly as a result.

The NAQDA targets to produce 157,000 MT of fresh water fish in 2020 and 352,000 MT by 2025. But with the invasive plants in water sources, that target seems unrealistic.Annual freshwater fish production can be increased by additional 30,000 MT and the rural economy will strengthen by Rs. 6,000 million initially if relevant authorities take steps to remove the invasive plants from water sources.The NAQDA will purchase three high-tech aquatic weed removal machines at a cost of Rs. 175 million very soon, its sources said.The Irrigation Department has already purchased such a machine for Rs. 60 million.