December 29, 2018

    PM visits flood affected areas in Kilinochchi Featured

    December 29, 2018
    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and a group of ministers yesterday visited the flood affected areas in the Kilinochchi District to look into relief activities for the affected people.The Prime Minister met the political representatives and officials of the area at the District Secretariat for a special discussion on providing relief to the victims.

    He also met the affected people, who are currently being accommodated at temporary camps and distributed essential items.Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray, Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Harsha De Silva, Rishard Bathiudeen, Daya Gamage, J.C.Alawathuwala and Wijayakala Maheshwaran, MPs M.A. Sumanthiran, Mavai Senathiraja and Selvam Adaikkalanathan, District Secretary of Kilinochchi Suntharan Arumainayagam, District Secretary of Mullativu Rupawathi Keshishwaran, IGP and Senior military officers of the area accompanied the Prime Minister for this visit.

