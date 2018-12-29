Policy rates to stabilize inflation

Sri Lanka's Central Bank releasing the monetary policy review on Friday said based on the current developments and outlook for key macroeconomic variables, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank was of the view that the continuation of the current monetary stance is appropriate.Accordingly, the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank will remain at 8.00 percent and 9.00 percent, respectively.

The Central Bank said although inflation remains subdued and economic growth remains below potential, the Monetary Board was of the view that it is appropriate to continue the current monetary policy stance to stabilize overall economic conditions and domestic financial markets in a context where there has been an uptick in private sector credit as well as continued pressure on external reserves.

"The Board considered current and expected developments in the domestic economy and the domestic financial markets as well as the global economic environment, with the broad aim of stabilizing inflation at mid-single digit levels in the medium term to enable the economy to achieve its potential growth," the Bank said.

The Sri Lankan economy recorded a modest real GDP growth of 2.9 percent, year-on-year, during the third quarter of 2018, compared to the revised growth of 3.6 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

According to the available economic indicators and other economic developments, the Bank expects the real GDP growth to be low in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well, before picking up gradually in 2019.

"The continued low economic growth reemphasis's the need for implementing broad based structural reforms without further delay," the Central Bank pointed out.

While core inflation remained low this year, the Bank expects the volatile global commodity prices, possible weather related disruptions to domestic supply chains due to unpredictable weather patterns, and the possible pass-through of the effect of the rupee depreciation in recent months to domestic prices to pose risks to the inflation outlook.

The current projections show that inflation, on average, will remain below 5 percent in 2019 and stabilize in the range of 4-6 percent thereafter with appropriate policy adjustments.

The trade deficit widened further in the first ten months of 2018 with the expansion in import expenditure outpacing the growth of export earnings. However, a moderation in import expenditure is expected.

The widening trade deficit, tight conditions in the global markets and excessive speculation in the domestic market exerted pressure on the exchange rate, and the Sri Lankan rupee depreciated by 15.9 percent against the US dollar so far during 2018 up to 27 December. Meanwhile, gross official reserves amounted to US dollars 7.0 billion at end November 2018, providing an import cover of 3.7 months.

