Mainly fair weather prevail in many places

Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed can be increased up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expect

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Light showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern coastal areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 29-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 24 95 80 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 31 24 90 65 Mainly fair

Galle 30 23 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 21 95 75 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 29 18 95 65 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 10 90 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 22 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair