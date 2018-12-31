Fourteen SMEs granted ISO 14001 certifications

The Industrial Development Board of Ceylon along with the National Cleaner Production Centre successfully completed the project, ‘Facilitating SMEs to obtain ISO 14001 certification through Cleaner Production practices’ on December 28.The project will reduce adverse environmental impact from 14 selected industries through changes in industrial behaviour and technology. The National Cleaner Production Centre as the consultation body of the project provided options to optimise the resource efficiency through cleaner production assessments and energy audits.

The ISO 14001 is a globally accredited certification, and awards are granted for the companies that manage and minimise environmental impacts from operational process activities. The Centre has selected 14 companies and awarded them to encourage them and the others to control and reduce adverse environmental impacts and improve organisational environmental performances.

The certification serves to encourage sustainable business practices, providing a unifying basis for industry compliance through regulations and environmental standards.An objective of this project was to provide a financial grant for the industries to implement those options and for the certification process. Rs.300,000 is endorsed for each industry and theFinancial Grant Award Ceremony was held on December 28 at the ‘Miloda’ Academy of Financial studies, Colombo 1 with the participation of K.D.N. Ranjith Asoka. Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce as chief guest.

The officials the Ministry, Industrial Development Board Director General P.L.U.Rathnamalala, National Cleaner, Production Centre Chief Executive Samantha Kumarasena, Sri Lanka Standard Institute DDG A.Ekanayake and IDB Director K.M.S.G. Bandara were present.Anna Industries – Jaffna; Annai Sea foods (Pvt) Limited, Jaffna; Sarrah Industries, Jaffna; East Lanka Polisack, Batticaloa; Niwala Tea factory, Matara; Morawakkorale Tea Producers Cooperative Society, Matara; Freelan, Matara; Cecilian Associates (Pvt.) Limited, Ratnapura; Galpaditenna Tea factory, Ratnapura; Mico Ceylon Organic (Pvt.) Limited., Ratnapura; Royal Cashew, Gampaha; Calton Sweet House, Katana, Gampaha; First Furniture, Bandaragama, and Malindu Dairy Products, Angunakolapelassa received ISO 14001 standard certificates.