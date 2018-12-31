Colombo Port creates record handling 7 mn TEU for 2018

Meanwhile Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka made familiarization visit to the port of Colombo, recently.The Minister visited the Chairman’s office, Harbour Master’s Office, Pilot Station, JCT Administration Building and several other units of the Colombo Port.
The Minister was accompanied by the Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Dr.Prakrama Dissanayake, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Athula Hewawitharana and Director Operations of Sri Lanka Ports Authority Jayantha Perera. Several Executive directors and employees of SLPA were present at this visit.