December 31, 2018

    Colombo Port creates record handling 7 mn TEU for 2018

    The Colombo Port has created a unique all time record handling land mark 7 million TEU for 2018.The Ports Authority says that reaching the seven million TEU container volume is a major milestone in the history of Colombo’s container handling operation. Colombo Port was also adjudged as the fastest growing port in the world and even ahead of competing ports such as Singapore, the ports of Dubai, Fujairah, Salalah in the Gulf and Tanjun Pelepas in Malaysia in the first half of 2018.

    Meanwhile Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka made familiarization visit to the port of Colombo, recently.The Minister visited the Chairman’s office, Harbour Master’s Office, Pilot Station, JCT Administration Building and several other units of the Colombo Port.
    The Minister was accompanied by the Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Dr.Prakrama Dissanayake, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Athula Hewawitharana and Director Operations of Sri Lanka Ports Authority Jayantha Perera. Several Executive directors and employees of SLPA were present at this visit.

