Colombo Port creates record handling 7 mn TEU for 2018

The Colombo Port has created a unique all time record handling land mark 7 million TEU for 2018.The Ports Authority says that reaching the seven million TEU container volume is a major milestone in the history of Colombo’s container handling operation. Colombo Port was also adjudged as the fastest growing port in the world and even ahead of competing ports such as Singapore, the ports of Dubai, Fujairah, Salalah in the Gulf and Tanjun Pelepas in Malaysia in the first half of 2018.