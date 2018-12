The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) for all items for the month of December 2018 was 126.3.It records an increase of 0.1 index points that is 0.02 percentage points compared to the month of November 2018 for which the index was 126.2.

This represents an increase of expenditure value by Rs.15.72 in the “Market Basket”.An increase in the index point by 0.02% was due to the expenditure value increase of Food items by 0.24% and decrease of Non Food items by 0.22%.Contribution of food and non alcoholic beverages items: 0.24%.