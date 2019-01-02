Cabinet Paper for formulation of 2019 budgetary proposals to be submitted

Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera is to submit a Cabinet Paper today, seeking approval for the formulation of 2019 budgetary proposals which are aimed at uplifting the economy and the living standards of the people.The first Cabinet meeting for the new year will be held at the Presidential Secretariat today under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Minister Samaraweera said that the 2019 budget proposals will bring development to all parts of the country with an intention of making Sri Lanka free from poverty.He added that the 2019 budget comprises proposals that help economically empower poverty stricken people in the country .

“The 2019 budget will help local producers to take their products to international market and bring development to villages and cities alike“, he said.The Minister said that he will submit a proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers seeking its approval for the formulation of 2019 budgetary proposals.

Samaraweera added that a novel mechanism would also be introduced to develop infrastructure facilities around the country expeditiously through the 2019 budget with public participation.The new budget is expected to be presented in Parliament by February end or early March this year.