Cabinet approves resumption of ‘Gamperaliya’

Cabinet granted approval yesterday to resume the ‘Gamperaliya’ programme.The ‘Gamperaliya’ programme, launched by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in July 2018, provides for rapid rural development. The programme was briefly suspended during the two-month period where former President Mahinda Rajapaksa functioned as the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Paper to resume the programme was submitted by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera when Cabinet met for the first time this year presided by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

The Government will allocate Rs.48 billion to implement the programme countrywide and each electoral division will receive Rs.300 million. Cabinet also gave approval to set up a Secretariat under the Finance Ministry to supervise the implementation of the programme and to appoint a project manager as its head.