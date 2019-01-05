Govt uuses $ 1.85 bn for light rail project

The quality of Sri Lanka’s public transport has hardly improved during the last decade, and as a result the number of personal vehicles on the road has risen exponentially.Due to the existing poor public transport system, purchasing a personal vehicle of some kind—a motorbike or a small car has become the dream of every youngster joining the country’s workforce.

Sri Lanka’s vehicle import tax policy is manipulated by politicians during election times to sway public opinion in the hope of getting re-elected.Although a light railway system may address the congestion on the roads of Colombo to a certain extent, the financial viability of such a project, if it is to be run by the State, is yet to be determined.