Sri Lanka hydro power up 87-pct amid rain

Sri Lanka's hydro power output rose 87 percent from a year earlier to 3,428 GigaWatt hours in the nine months to September 2018, amid strong rainfall, official data showed.Total generation expanded 3.9 percent to 11,436 GWh, in the nine months, the central bank said.

Electricity generated from coal fell 9.2 percent to 3,725 GWh, while power from fuel oil fell 22.9 percent to 1,518GWh.Purchases from the private sector fell 11 percent to 2,764 GWh.Private renewable power purchases, mostly mini hydro were up 23 percent to 1,256GWh as rains improved.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe cancelled a second coal plant which was about to be built, pushing up power costs and raising the possibility of power outages if rains reduce, though demand growth at 3.6 percent is weak.