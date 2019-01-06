Government to accelerate implementation of Gamperaliya

Government has decided to recommence the Gamperaliya- Rapid Rural Development Program (RRDP) to support the livelihood of the people and acceleration of economic growth, while improving the quality of infrastructure in the country.Accordingly, the Gamperaliya program that was launched 2018 will be implemented on an accelerated basis, comprising of twelve areas, the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media said in a statement.

Under the Gamperaliya program, Rs. 300 million will be allocated for each electorate in 2019. However, during the first four months of the year 2019, Rs. 200 million will be allocated to each electorate through the Vote on Account and the balance Rs. 100 million will be considered under the 2019 budget.The Gamperaliya program will be implemented by the Divisional Secretaries in coordination with the District Secretaries.

A District Committee is to be established under District Secretaries to channel all the project proposals received from the Divisional Secretaries. The District Secretaries are required identify the projects based on priority needs of each Divisional Secretariat, while ensuring maximum benefit to the people.

When selecting the projects District Secretaries are instructed to pay attention to the community interest and acceptance, focus on poverty alleviation, production and income improvement, optimum use of available resources in the area, sustainability of the project, and participation of local communities.Once recommended by District Secretaries, the project list needs to be submitted to the Gamperaliya Secretariat at the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media for approval.District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries are instructed to ensure the completion of projects prior to 31 August 2019.The infrastructure development project areas will include rural roads, tanks and anicuts, small scale bridges, school san