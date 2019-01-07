Hambantota harbour to come alive in 2019

With the dawn of 2019 the Hambantota harbor has commenced several new services to ships anchored in the harbor.Among the activities were the drillship Aban Abraham which berthed at the Hambantota International Port last week for a warm lay-up with full crew and equipment setting up its rig for a post-drilling campaign. Also the exchange of goods to other ships from the Orchid ship, repair work of oil tanker Champion Express, the loading and unloading activities of GlovisSiris and Glovis Champion ships took the limelight.