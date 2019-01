President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the new Laggala town in line with the 4th anniversary of being sworn in as the head of state. The old Laggala town was submerged by the Kalu Ganga Reservoir due to the construction of the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project.

Laggala green town was built at a cost of Rs.4,500 million with most modern facilities for the people who were displaced due to the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project. This town has been designed in compliance with the new urban development concepts to suit the future needs of the people.