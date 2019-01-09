BOI signs agreement for warehousing and logistic

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka signed an Agreement with Skylift Container Depot and Logistics (Private) Limited to set up a facility that would be engaged in warehousing and logistic services with a container depot.This project with a total value of US$1.83 million will be located at Walgama, Malwana and provide employment for 49 employees.

Roshan Buthgama, said, “We have considerable experience in handling of logistics and container depots both in Sri Lanka and in Melbourne, Australia. We are confident that many of the BOI enterprises at the Biyagama Export Processing Zone will be our future customers, as this will be very advantageous for all companies.”

“The activities of the logistic center would include handling of both inbound containers which would include raw materials and machinery and outbound finished products.”Buthgama added “We are able to finalize this project from scratch in a matter of two and a half month which was possible thanks to the efforts of the BOI. I must add that this included the need to obtain the additional approvals required from other State institutions.”

Supplementary agreements were also signed with existing BOI enterprises engaged in furniture, agro-based industry, glass manufacture and winter clothes manufacture.