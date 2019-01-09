Cabinet approves to increase Suraksha benefits

The Suraksha Insurance scheme, which was launched by the Ministry of Education in October 2017, has already proved to be extremely beneficial for the children of Sri Lanka with over 1,600 claims already paid by Sri Lanka Insurance to date.

The scheme was introduced as a gift of Free Medical and Personal Accident Cover open to all Sri Lankan schoolchildren and is facilitated by Sri Lanka Insurance, which offers the service through its extensive network of 150 branches island-wide. The insurer has received over 4,300 insurance claims from schoolchildren during the last four months.

The Department of Education has received cabinet approval to increase the benefits given under the Suraksha insurance.The daily allowance granted in case of hospitalization has been increased from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000. The coverage provided for external treatments has been doubled to Rs. 20,000.Meanwhile, the insurance cover has also increased the payout offered in case of parental death from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 200,000.