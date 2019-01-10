MoU signed for transplanting kidney and other organs of brain dead patients

The memorandum of understanding was signed for the project of transplanting the organs and kidneys of patients who are brain dead to patients who nedd new organs at the President’s office under the patronage of the President yesterday (09th).The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of health, nutrition and indigenous medicine and Sri Lankan Airlines while the secretary of Ministry of Defense, Hemasiri Fernando and secretary of Ministry of Health Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Wasantha Perera signed this document.

The Presidential Task force for Kidney Disease Prevention conducted under the supervision of President Maithripala Sirisena has taken a step in collaboration with the Ministry of health, nutrition and indigenous medicine to conduct a project at Kandy hospital to transplant the kidneys of patients who are dead due to brain death to the patients currently suffering from the disease. This project initiated to transplant the kidneys of the brain dead patients. now it has been expanded totransplant other organs like liver, stomach, eyes and cells and several other organs for patients. Five to six people are being dead due to road accidents per day while this project works on transplanting the healthy organs of those dead people to patients.

Dead bodies of persons who die due to accidents should be promptly taken for removal of vital organs. Therefore, the Sri Lanka Air Force was able to transport them qickly to hospitals. The payment so far has been borne by the National Kidney Trust Fund established by the President. The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and the Sri Lanka Air Force ito establish an efficient system.

In addition, the arrangements are already being made for the quick removal of organs after identifying the persons with their driver’s license or the National Identity Card. Plans are under way to extend the gratitude of the Government to the funeral arrangements of those bran dead persons under this process. The Kidney Disease Prevention Task Force has advised that this can be done by informing the coordinating officer of the General Hospital, Kandy on the telephone number 081-2226522.

Minister Dr. Rajitha Senarathne, State Minister Mr. Faisal Kaseem, Secretary to the President Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne, Director of the Kidney Disease Prevention Task Force Mr. Asela Iddhawela and Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jayasinghe were also present at the occasion.

