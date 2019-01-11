MICE segment grows by 15% in 2018

Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) accounted for over 15% of arrivals last year and this number will increase by another 5% in 2019, said Chairman, Sri Lanka Conventions Bureau (SLCB), Kumar De Silva.

Speaking at the announcement of Hi Aim Hospitality Industry event to be hosted in Colombo Hilton from February 14 and 15, where over 200 delegates would participate, he said that more promotions would go towards this segment. “This is a key area as most on the high spenders attend these events.”

“In addition most of the guest get their spouses down and also stay for a longer period.” “The first four conferences were held in New Delhi, India and HI – AIM 2016 and 2017 were held at Colombo and Kathmandu respectively. Our 7th edition was held in Agra, India,” said Director and Co founder, HI AIM, Anil Sharma from India.

He said that both Bhutan and Bangladesh were suggested venues for 2019 event but the members preferred Colombo due to what it offers for tourists.

The two day event aims to be a common knowledge sharing platform to confer and exchange ideas on key issues and emerging trends and share best practices in the hospitality and recognize the efforts of the hospitality in this initiative.