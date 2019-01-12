President desires youth fortified in technical knowhow and ethical values

The President said that he has taken steps to fulfill all those demands of the children without any differences, to deliver justice to all the children of the country and said that his wish is to see emerging of good quality young generation in the country equipped with modern technological knowledge. He made these remarks participating in a ceremony to vest the newly built Indoor Stadium at the Thurstan College, with the students, yesterday (11).
This Indoor Stadium was constructed with the financial assistance of Mr.D.V. Shantha Silva, who was a past pupil of the school. The students of the school warmly welcomed the President when he arrived at the school. First, the President paid floral tribute to the War Heroes monument at the premises of the school. The Principal of the School Mr. K.V.A.L. Dias presented a special memento to the President.
Old students, opposition leader Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Mr. Gayantha Karunathilake and invitees were also present on this occasion.