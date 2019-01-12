President desires youth fortified in technical knowhow and ethical values

President Maithripala Sirisena says that his desire is to see the children of this country make use of all the modern technological equipment for the betterment of their future as well as the future of the country, as at present the benefits of the modern technology is available to all the children of the country, irrespective of rural and urban differences. The President said that even at the present time, the students of the rural schools also, have a broad knowledge regarding modern technological equipment. He further said that when he visited those schools the children requested him to provide computers as well as desks and chairs.



The President said that he has taken steps to fulfill all those demands of the children without any differences, to deliver justice to all the children of the country and said that his wish is to see emerging of good quality young generation in the country equipped with modern technological knowledge. He made these remarks participating in a ceremony to vest the newly built Indoor Stadium at the Thurstan College, with the students, yesterday (11).

This Indoor Stadium was constructed with the financial assistance of Mr.D.V. Shantha Silva, who was a past pupil of the school. The students of the school warmly welcomed the President when he arrived at the school. First, the President paid floral tribute to the War Heroes monument at the premises of the school. The Principal of the School Mr. K.V.A.L. Dias presented a special memento to the President.

Old students, opposition leader Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Mr. Gayantha Karunathilake and invitees were also present on this occasion.