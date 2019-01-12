SLT to provide digital services for 24 Blue Ocean condos

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the leading ICT solutions provider in the country was proud to announce its partnership with Blue Ocean Group of Companies, the award winning and versatile conglomerate, with a flagship brand in real estate and construction, to be the Digital Services Provider for 24 condominium complexes within Colombo city and suburbs.

Under the agreement, SLT will power the condominium complexes with the company’s ultra-fast fibre connectivity, guaranteeing future residents of the apartments with an unmatched broadband experience that will revolutionize their lifestyles as well as their living standards.

The agreement was officially signed recently at SLT Head Office premises, by the Group Chairman of Blue Ocean, S. Thumilan and SLT CEO, Kiththi Perera. Several other officials representing both companies were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

The partnership will entail SLT to be the Digital Services Provider to the 24 condominium projects that comprise of a total of 785 different units.The luxury apartments are currently under construction in locations within Colombo city and suburbs.

SLT will be powering all 24 condominium complexes with the company’s fibre-to-the-home infrastructure that will provide residents with ultra-fast internet connectivity offering download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, crystal clear voice communications as well as access to high definition (HD) TV content via PEO TV. SLT’s robust and reliable ICT services will pave the way to revolutionize the digital lifestyle experience of the residents of the 24 buildings.Commenting on the partnership, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Group, S. Thumilan said, “We are confident that we will be able to achieve our business goals by providing unmatched, innovative and world-class experiences to the residents of our apartments since we have partnered with the very best – Sri Lanka Telecom. I am certain that our partnership with SLT will help to reap mutual benefits not only to us and SLT, but also to our future residents.”

Adding his comments with regards to the partnership, SLT CEO Kiththi Perera said, “We are honoured to have been selected as the Digital Service Provider for this major project, by a leading organization such as Blue Ocean Group of Companies. We thank them for the confidence that they have placed on us and we are confident that we will be able to add value to their group as well as their clients through our experience and expertise in ICT and digital services.”