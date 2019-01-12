Sri Lankan MSEs to get US $ 10 Mn from SAARC

SAARC Development Fund (SDF) is launching its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) funding scheme in Sri Lanka, and SDF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sunil Motiwal recently stated the Fund has earmarked an amount of US $ 10 million to be disbursed under the MSME funding scheme in Sri Lanka.

“The MSME loan shall be extended to MSME specialised banks in Sri Lanka” Dr. Motiwal said expressing confidence that the MSME Program will boost job creation, raise income, and increase investments in human capital in Sri Lanka. The MSME funding scheme comes under the Economic Funding Window of SDF. The Fund is working tirelessly to promote regional cooperation and integration in the SAARC region.

Dr. Motiwal said that the MSME funding scheme shall be used to fund export-oriented clusters in Sri Lanka to promote economic integration and regional cooperation in the entire SAARC region, and further emphasized on the need to create an integrated, poverty-free, and prosperous South Asia region through project funding and collaboration. SAARC Development Fund (SDF) is established by the Heads of the eight SAARC Member States in April 2010 as an umbrella financial institution for SAARC projects and program in the SAARC region. The fund works for promoting the welfare of the people of SAARC region, improving their quality of life, and accelerating economic growth, social progress and poverty alleviation in South Asia.