Vehicle registrations increases in 2018

A total of 480,799 vehicles had been registered last year, The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) said yesterday.Speaking to the media DMT Commissioner-General A.H.K. Jagath Chandrasiri said it was a 29,146 increase in the number of vehicle registrations when compared to 2017 where 451,653 registrations took place, he said.
“The DMT records indicate that 64,159 new vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 1000CC had been registered last year. Accordingly, a total of 80,776 cars, 18,883 three-wheelers, 339,763 motor bicycles and 2,957 buses were registered in 2018,” the commissioner added