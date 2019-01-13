Computer-based driving tests countrywide by year-end

The computer-based test for obtaining driving licences would be introduced to the other 25 districts in the country by the end of this year which would be networked with the DMT head office, Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) Commissioner General A.H.K. Jagath Chandrasiri said.

Speaking to the media he said DMT Werahera Branch had already started conducting the computer-based examination for driving licence applicants last November.The Commissioner General said in the new system would be linked to all District Secretariats in the country.

The Candidates would have to face a computer-based examination, where the computer will generate instant questions to evaluate the knowledge of the applicant on the theoretical part of driving skills including the highway-code.

“The results will appear online instantly after the exam. 143 computer terminals had been installed at the DMT Werahera Branch for this purpose,” an official said.

The computer-based driving licence examination centre was declared open by the then Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva last November.