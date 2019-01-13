Lankan SMEs to break into German market

Local Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) exporters will take part in International Green Week (IGW) from January 18-20 in Berlin, Germany for the first time.The delegation, under the sponsorship of HNB PLC in partnership with 27th Lane Business Hub (27LBH), will showcase locally manufactured organic products at the international trade fair, which attracts over 400,000 visitors from 150 countries annually. “Sri Lanka is blessed with produce such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices and other organic produce.“Our SME sector holds great promise, however, one of the main challenges that these businesses face is that they lack exposure to international markets,” HNB SME and Midmarket Deputy General Manager Jude Fernando said.

“HNB is working to remove this major obstacle for some of our promising SME clients. This will result in highly rewarding business opportunities, and forge a path that other local enterprises and entrepreneurs will be able to follow,” he said.IGW is one of the most high-profile events for processors and marketers in agriculture, horticulture and food industries, providing in further opportunities for international marketing as 4,200 journalists from 65 countries are expected to attend the event.

The Sri Lankan delegation will showcase locally manufactured products, including, moringa, bees honey, herbal products, coconut products, ayurveda food products, coffee, tea, passion fruit desserts and oils. The winner of the Wayamba University student competition on ‘Food trends of the future’ will also participate in the IGW, sponsored by the Lions Club of Berlin-Savigny.The event will include competitions for start-ups in the food industry and launch of new products and live food preparations.

27LBH is a platform to support SMEs, including, identifying markets in Germany while also providing assistance to each business to refine standards of their products, packaging, certification and marketing.