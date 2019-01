The Medical Faculty of the Kuruwita Batuhera Foundation will be declared open by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne on the 17th, affiliated to the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka.

Rathnapura General Hospital Director Sampath Ranaweera said, that the Ratnapura General Hospital will be converted into a Teaching Hospital with the aim of improving the quality of free health services in line with the opening of the Medical faculty.

Three new faculties will be established according to a concept of Minister Rajitha Senaratne to expand medical education in Sri Lanka.