Steps to distribute fresh milk to the public

This year, steps will be taken through the National Livestock Development Board as a pilot project to distribute liquid milk by mini tankers to the public in urban areas in Colombo, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison said.The Minister mentioned this at the board meeting of the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) on Monday (14).

The Minister noted that in countries like India, fresh chilled liquid milk is distributed by mini tankers to the people to raise the nutrition level of people and said he expects to use the same in the country to reduce the use of milk powder and uplift the local dairy farmer, and provide the people with fresh milk through these bowsers.Minister Harrison also emphasized that a plan with proper methodology should be prepared to develop the currently loss making livestock farm of the National Livestock Development Board to make profits.

The Minister also informed the officials that it is the responsibility of the NLDB to introduce dairy products to the general public and to provide the food products made in the farms to the consumer through the NLDB shops set up outside the farm. He said the NLDB should promote the fowl eggs and meats produced in the farms that fulfill the nutrition requirement of the people.