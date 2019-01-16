Sri Lanka settles US$ 1 bn ISB

Despite the disruptions of the 51 day coup the government had maintained the unblemished record of paying debts on time by re-paying the 2014 ISB issuance of US$ 1 billion on schedule the message said. Sri Lanka will build up its external reserves through swaps; term loans from friendly countries, ISBs and credit lines.
Meanwhile in a twitter message yesterday, Minister of Economic Reforms, Dr Harsha De Silva said the Government has paid the USD1 billion borrowed by the Mahinda Rajapaksa government at a 6% interest rate via an International Sovereign Bond.
“Today we paid it back. Unlike what we are used to, these ISBs have to be paid back in one go. We have a lot more such debt to be repaid,’ he twitted. Dr De Silva is a part of a delegation currently in US for discussions with the IMF.
Earlier, Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswami had indicated that Sri Lanka would repay a $1 billion five-year sovereign bond due on Monday (14) entirely from its reserves, after three of its state-run banks failed to raise funds from foreign sources.