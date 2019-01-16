Construction of Port City Project to begin

The reclamation of the Colombo International Financial City has been completed, the Megapolis and Western Province Development Ministry sources said.While land reclamation has been completed, construction of the city is scheduled to begin soon. The construction of buildings will commence soon. Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and Chinese envoy in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan are expected to inspect the Financial City today morning
The Port City once completed, will be an extension of the Central Business District of Sri Lanka spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea. The land will be developed as a residential, retail and business destination.
The development will comprise of five different precincts including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, The Marina and the International Island. Functioning under its own special jurisdiction, the city will have its own economic and commercial laws that are to facilitate the operation of global multinational corporation
The Colombo International Financial City is the largest project launched by the country and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping inaugurated the construction of the project on September 16, 2014.