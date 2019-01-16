Construction of Port City Project to begin

The reclamation of the Colombo International Financial City has been completed, the Megapolis and Western Province Development Ministry sources said.While land reclamation has been completed, construction of the city is scheduled to begin soon. The construction of buildings will commence soon. Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and Chinese envoy in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan are expected to inspect the Financial City today morning

The Port City once completed, will be an extension of the Central Business District of Sri Lanka spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea. The land will be developed as a residential, retail and business destination.