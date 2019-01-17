January 17, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    ‘First building of Port City Colombo to be ready by 2023’

    January 17, 2019
    ‘First building of Port City Colombo to be ready by 2023’

    Port City Colombo will be offering investment opportunities for over US$ 1.4 billion, thereby making it the largest ever FDI project to be implemented in Sri Lanka so far, said Assistant General Manager, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd (CPCC), ThamKok Kuan Simon who made the key note address at the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT) Sri Lanka first Logistics Leaders Eveningfor 2019 at the Kingsbury Hotel.
    He further said that the land reclamation is to be completed by end of 2019 and the first building will be ready by 2023.Simon said that the 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, Port City Colombo will be South Asia’s premiere residential, retail and business destination, offering unmatched planned city living along the waters of the Indian Ocean.
    The development will comprise of five different precincts including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, The Marina and the International Island.When completed, Port City Colombo will have over 5.6 million square meters of built space, boasting the best in design and standards. Its lifestyle and business offerings will include world-class facilities and spaces in healthcare, education, entertainment, hotels and restaurants, retail and office with an integrated resort and a marina, offering the best in living by the sea.He also said that the city will adopt a reverse traffic pyramid where more space for walking and cycling will be created as opposed to vehicles. Built on the latest sustainable city designs and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the most livable city in South Asia.

    Chairperson CILT, Gayani de Alwis CMILT in her address welcomed the large gathering present for the first event for the year. She highlighted CILT’s global presence and that CILT is celebrating its centenary year, which will be celebrated in Manchester on June 2019. She also stressed on CILT’s role in both passenger and goods in all modes of transport and urged all professionals to engage with CILT to support the development of the industry.
    She mentioned that Corporate Partnership (CP) program which was launched in 2011with 15 partners, have now grown to 22 and three more CPs are in the pipeline and 13 partners have been with CILT since the inception and they have been recognized as patron partners. The CPs were inducted under four categories as Hayleys Advantis and DIMO as Platinum, Finlay Cold Stores Pvt Ltd as Gold, Ceyline Holdings, Mclarens Group and South Asia Gateway Terminals as Silver and Abans, Aitken Spence Maritime Ltd, Chrisslogix (Pvt) Ltd, Civil Aviation Authority, General Sir John Kothalwala Defense University, Inter Air & Sea Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, Lanka Shipping & Logistics, Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology, Trelleborg Lanka Pvt Ltd, John Keells Logistics, National Transport Commission and Oviklo International (Pvt) Ltd as Bronze partners. Another key highlight of the logistics leaders evening was the membership induction where 49 new members and upgraded members were awarded with the membership certificates. Two Fellow members (FCILT), Upali Gunawardene Chairman Upali Transworks and Romesh David, CEO of SAGT, 25 Chartered members (CMILT) and 22 members (MILT) were inducted at the event.The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is a leading global professional body associated with the logistics and transport industry.

    « Govt assures seamless connectivity to Port City Footwear & Leather Fair from January 25 -27 at BMICH »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2