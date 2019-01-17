‘First building of Port City Colombo to be ready by 2023’

Chairperson CILT, Gayani de Alwis CMILT in her address welcomed the large gathering present for the first event for the year. She highlighted CILT’s global presence and that CILT is celebrating its centenary year, which will be celebrated in Manchester on June 2019. She also stressed on CILT’s role in both passenger and goods in all modes of transport and urged all professionals to engage with CILT to support the development of the industry.
She mentioned that Corporate Partnership (CP) program which was launched in 2011with 15 partners, have now grown to 22 and three more CPs are in the pipeline and 13 partners have been with CILT since the inception and they have been recognized as patron partners. The CPs were inducted under four categories as Hayleys Advantis and DIMO as Platinum, Finlay Cold Stores Pvt Ltd as Gold, Ceyline Holdings, Mclarens Group and South Asia Gateway Terminals as Silver and Abans, Aitken Spence Maritime Ltd, Chrisslogix (Pvt) Ltd, Civil Aviation Authority, General Sir John Kothalwala Defense University, Inter Air & Sea Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, Lanka Shipping & Logistics, Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology, Trelleborg Lanka Pvt Ltd, John Keells Logistics, National Transport Commission and Oviklo International (Pvt) Ltd as Bronze partners. Another key highlight of the logistics leaders evening was the membership induction where 49 new members and upgraded members were awarded with the membership certificates. Two Fellow members (FCILT), Upali Gunawardene Chairman Upali Transworks and Romesh David, CEO of SAGT, 25 Chartered members (CMILT) and 22 members (MILT) were inducted at the event.The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is a leading global professional body associated with the logistics and transport industry.