‘First building of Port City Colombo to be ready by 2023’

Port City Colombo will be offering investment opportunities for over US$ 1.4 billion, thereby making it the largest ever FDI project to be implemented in Sri Lanka so far, said Assistant General Manager, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd (CPCC), ThamKok Kuan Simon who made the key note address at the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT) Sri Lanka first Logistics Leaders Eveningfor 2019 at the Kingsbury Hotel.

He further said that the land reclamation is to be completed by end of 2019 and the first building will be ready by 2023.Simon said that the 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, Port City Colombo will be South Asia’s premiere residential, retail and business destination, offering unmatched planned city living along the waters of the Indian Ocean.

The development will comprise of five different precincts including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, The Marina and the International Island.When completed, Port City Colombo will have over 5.6 million square meters of built space, boasting the best in design and standards. Its lifestyle and business offerings will include world-class facilities and spaces in healthcare, education, entertainment, hotels and restaurants, retail and office with an integrated resort and a marina, offering the best in living by the sea.He also said that the city will adopt a reverse traffic pyramid where more space for walking and cycling will be created as opposed to vehicles. Built on the latest sustainable city designs and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the most livable city in South Asia.